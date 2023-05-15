Police investigating hate crime aimed at Chesterfield's Armando Dobra after Notts County play-off final
Police are investigating a hate crime aimed at Chesterfield’s Armando Dobra.
The 22-year-old was targeted on social media with a number of messages from an Instagram account, which now appears to have been deleted, following the Spireites’ play-off final defeat to Notts County at Wembley on Saturday. The messages were not sent by a Town fan.
Albania international Dobra put the Blues 2-1 up in extra-time but they were pegged back to 2-2 before losing 4-3 on penalties.
Police Constable Adam Collins, dedicated football officer for Derbyshire Police, said: “I am aware of the social media post circulating targeted at one of the Chesterfield FC players and it's being investigated. Please do not repost as it adds to the issue.”
A further post by the Spireites Police Twitter account read: “Hate crime is when anyone targets you because of your disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or trans status. It is still a crime even if you don’t identify with any of these groups. Anyone can be a victim.”