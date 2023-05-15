News you can trust since 1855
Police investigating hate crime aimed at Chesterfield's Armando Dobra after Notts County play-off final

Police are investigating a hate crime aimed at Chesterfield’s Armando Dobra.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th May 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 09:43 BST

The 22-year-old was targeted on social media with a number of messages from an Instagram account, which now appears to have been deleted, following the Spireites’ play-off final defeat to Notts County at Wembley on Saturday. The messages were not sent by a Town fan.

Albania international Dobra put the Blues 2-1 up in extra-time but they were pegged back to 2-2 before losing 4-3 on penalties.

Police Constable Adam Collins, dedicated football officer for Derbyshire Police, said: “I am aware of the social media post circulating targeted at one of the Chesterfield FC players and it's being investigated. Please do not repost as it adds to the issue.”

Armando Dobra. Picture: Tina Jenner.Armando Dobra. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Armando Dobra. Picture: Tina Jenner.
A further post by the Spireites Police Twitter account read: “Hate crime is when anyone targets you because of your disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or trans status. It is still a crime even if you don’t identify with any of these groups. Anyone can be a victim.”

