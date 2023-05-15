The 22-year-old was targeted on social media with a number of messages from an Instagram account, which now appears to have been deleted, following the Spireites’ play-off final defeat to Notts County at Wembley on Saturday. The messages were not sent by a Town fan.

Albania international Dobra put the Blues 2-1 up in extra-time but they were pegged back to 2-2 before losing 4-3 on penalties.

Police Constable Adam Collins, dedicated football officer for Derbyshire Police, said: “I am aware of the social media post circulating targeted at one of the Chesterfield FC players and it's being investigated. Please do not repost as it adds to the issue.”

Armando Dobra. Picture: Tina Jenner.