Police arrest man after alleged car park assault on Oldham Athletic's Hallam Hope following Chesterfield match
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting Oldham Athletic’s Hallam Hope following an alleged incident after the match against Chesterfield earlier this month.
In a statement at the time, the Latics said that Hope suffered ‘serious injures’ following the alleged assault which happened in the club staff car park on September 4.
Reports claimed a Chesterfield player was behind the alleged assault and the Spireites later released a statement which said they were ‘aware’ of the allegations.
A Great Manchester Police statement read: “A man was arrested on September 9, on suspicion of assault following a report of the assault of a man in his 20s, at Boundary Park, Oldham, on 4 September 2022.
“The suspect has since been released under investigation.”
Chesterfield said in a statement earlier this month: “We are aware of an allegation relating to an unnamed Chesterfield player. We are assisting Greater Manchester Police with their enquiries. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further comment will be made at this stage.”