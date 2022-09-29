In a statement at the time, the Latics said that Hope suffered ‘serious injures’ following the alleged assault which happened in the club staff car park on September 4.

Reports claimed a Chesterfield player was behind the alleged assault and the Spireites later released a statement which said they were ‘aware’ of the allegations.

A Great Manchester Police statement read: “A man was arrested on September 9, on suspicion of assault following a report of the assault of a man in his 20s, at Boundary Park, Oldham, on 4 September 2022.

Oldham Athletic's Hallam Hope.

“The suspect has since been released under investigation.”