'Point to prove' - Chesterfield player ratings from draw against Wealdstone

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the 1-1 draw on Tuesday night:

Ross Fitzsimons 7

Made two saves, tipping over a flicked header from Allarakhia and a better one with his feet at his near post to deny Charles which would have made it 2-0. It’s clear to see the work he has been doing to improve his distribution.

Armando Dobra celebrates his goal against Wealdstone. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Ryheem Sheckleford 6

Started brightly with some forward runs down the right. But as the first-half wore on the space he left behind was well exploited by the visitors. Got to grips with that after the break, and finished quite strong.

Ash Palmer 6

Came the closest to scoring for Chesterfield in the first-half but his header was cleared off the line. Will need to see a replay for making judgement on Wealdstone’s goal.

Jamie Grimes 6

Defensively he didn’t appear to do much wrong. One or two passes could have been more accurate or quicker but other than that he was fine.

Branden Horton 6

Covered a lot of ground up and down the left flank all night. His final cross or pass was lacking when he got into good positions, though. Plenty of endeavour, but lacking in quality.

Mike Jones 6

Hardly gave the ball away but didn’t have a massive impact on the game either. Harshly booked before the break. Subbed off on the hour.

Darren Oldaker 6

Had a couple of shots on target, one in each half, but was perhaps overrun in midfield at times. His corners were disappointing. Had a late shout for a penalty after a mazy run into the box.

Liam Mandeville 7

Never shied away from receiving the ball and took up some intelligent positions centrally and out wide to collect the ball. Had a goal-bound shot brilliantly blocked in the second-half. Could have pulled the trigger more often but left everything out there.

Tim Akinola 6

A bit anonymous in the ‘10’ position. There was hardly any space for him to make any of his trademark driving runs forward and he didn’t get close enough to support Quigley. Dropped deeper on the hour and improved.

Ryan Colclough 7

Gave an encouraging display down the left. Forced saves and hit a post from a tight angle. Still needed a bit more from him in terms of end product, though. Subbed off late on.

Joe Quigley 5

He was hardly involved and when he was, the ball did not stick. He was too isolated and needed someone alongside him. Subbed off on the hour.

Armando Dobra 7

Came off the bench, perhaps with a point to prove, to score a terrific equaliser within minutes of entering the pitch. Liked the way he took control and authority of the situation at the end of the box for his goal. First Town player to reach double figure goals this season. Would have liked to have seen him kick-on a bit more after that.

Paul McCallum 6

Some nice touches here and there but no chances came his way. Town needed to cross the ball more with him in the box but they didn’t.

Jes Uchegbulam N/A