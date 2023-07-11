'Pluses and negatives' - Chesterfield coach reflects on Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Will Grigg in action. Picture Tina Jenner

The Spireites came out of the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night with lots of credit and the players who started got almost 70 minutes in the tank.

Town named what could be perceived to be their best starting line-up but Webb denied that is the case.

He said: “I am sure people will look at that today and go ‘that must be the starting 11’ - not at all. That was just for the game today.

“The manager is very keen on competition for places, we have got nearly two per position, even in pre-season if you have a bad game and the other player in the same position does well then you suddenly go above them in the pecking order and that is what competition is all about and that will hopefully continue to breed a winning mentality.”

Chesterfield led 1-0 at half-time but a second-half double from Lee Gregory, including a last-minute winner, turned the scoreline around.

The result was harsh on the Spireites who can be pleased with their showing.

“There were pluses and negatives, like all friendlies,” Webb said.

“I thought for large periods we did okay.

“Everyone has come through it unscathed, more fitness, and it was a close game against a Championship side.

“You don’t get carried away when you win 9-0 at Matlock and you don’t get too carried away when you lose in the last minute to Sheffield Wednesday.

“One of the biggest disappointments, from the gaffer’s point of view, was the timing of the goals, whether it be Sheffield Wednesday or someone in our league, two minutes after half–time and then the last kick of the game. You are lucky in a friendly that it is not that sickening feeling you get if it was a league game. But it is better to make the mistakes now and iron them out now.”

He added:“There were lots of things we can take out and do better but there were lots of things that went really well. There is a lot more to come.”