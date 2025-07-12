Chesterfield impressed in the pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest.

Spireites showed plenty of positives for the season ahead after holding Nottingham Forest to a 0-0 pre-season draw this afternoon.

Clear cut chances were something of a rarity throughout the game for the confident hosts, with Armando Dobra and Chey Dunkley seeing the pick of the chances go begging.

But it wasn’t about the result with Spireites going into the game seeking a different type of test against higher level opponents after the midweek drubbing of Burton.

And it was a test that the hard-working hosts more than passed, in particular with a first half display which saw them take the game to their Premier League counterparts.

It was also an opening 45 minutes which perhaps gave an indication of what Paul Cook believes is his strongest starting eleven.

If that is the case it’s a side that will be more than a handful for most League Two teams with Spireites showing plenty of the key qualities needed to mount a serious promotion push.

While it was far from Forest’s strongest team, in what was their first outing of pre-season, Chesterfield nevertheless looked solid in defence before growing in confidence to use the ball well against high-tempo pressing and show glimpses of the danger that they boast.

It was a quieter second half display but a valuable one with Town getting more minutes into the legs and ending the match on the front foot.

Spireites now begin the next leg of their pre-season campaign with a training camp and match in Spain, before heading to Alfreton Town next Saturday.

The Spireites fans hoping to see a star-studded Forest were to be disappointed with Ola Aina and Murillo the only players featuring from the side who were beaten by Chelsea on the final day of last season.

Forest, who last season achieved the club’s highest league finish since 1994/95, started brightly and forced the hosts to defend a series of early corners.

Callum Hudson-Odoi scuffed a shot at Zach Hemming after Ryan Yates created an opening on 12 minutes.

But, by then, Spireites had grown nicely into the game, showing plenty of composure with the ball against Forest’s high-tempo pressing.

Will Grigg stung the palms of Carlos Miguel from the edge of the box after a superb flick and pass by Dylan Duffy on 20 minutes

Dobra was denied by the legs of the Forest shot-stopper from a tight angle seconds later.

Miguel tipped a Dobra header over after another good move by Spireites on 31 minutes.

Duffy’s composure let him down when he needed it most when he skied high and wide on the stroke of half-time following a surging run towards goal.

Spireites made two changes at the break with Liam Jessop and Gunner Elliott replacing Vontae Daley-Campbell and Dilan Markanday, while Forest made seven switches.

Dunkley headed wide from a corner as the hosts started the second half strongly.

Hemming made two good saves to keep out Jota Silva and Jimmy Sinclair as the new-look visitors began to enjoy plenty of the ball.

More changes followed on the hour for both sides with the hot weather and sub hitting momentum in the closing stages of the fixture.