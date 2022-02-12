Alex Whittle gave the Spireites the lead with 20 minutes remaining but a long delay caused by a serious-looking injury to Kabongo Tshimanga meant there was 12 minutes added time and Ahkeem Rose struck late on.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

Scott Loach 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Whittle scored Chesterfield's goal in the 1-1 draw against Weymouth.

Made a couple of comfortable saves from strikes from the edge of the box but overall he didn’t have a great deal to do.

Fraser Kerr 5

It was his mistake for the equaliser as he got caught in possession inside his own half and Weymouth countered and scored. He didn’t have his best game overall.

Jamie Grimes 7

He captained the side and he was one of Town’s better players. Dealt with everything that came into the box. A brilliant late block deserved to be rewarded but the rebound fell to Rose to equalise.

Alex Whittle 7

Scored the opener on 70 minutes when he drilled the ball home from inside the area. It was another fully committed performance from a very consistent performer.

Jim Kellermann 6

With King suspended, he filled in at right wing-back and gave it his best but you could tell he didn’t look totally comfortable. Almost scored early on but he was denied by Fitzsimons.

Manny Oyeleke 5

He got caught in possession a few times and did not move the ball quick enough. Too many times a pass was on but he chose to go backwards. He was poor by his high standards. Came off in the second-half as his calf flared up again.

Jak McCourt 6

Gave it his all again but, like many of his teammates, his decision-making was off at times. Worked hard but the final quality was lacking.

Calvin Miller 5

Ineffective. His end product was missing and he did not pose much of a threat. Subbed off before the hour.

Liam Mandeville 6

Started brightly and forced an early save from Fitzsimons. He was heavily involved in the opening stages but he faded as the game went on.

Akwasi Asante 7

Showed more encouraging signs that he is getting back to his best. Came very close to scoring in the first-half as he curled a shot inches wide after a great run. His hold-up play was good. One of the better performers.

Kabongo Tshimanga 6

He was on the end of a strong challenge with three minutes of normal time remaining and he was taken to hospital with a serious-looking injury. It didn’t look good at all. He had one chance in the first-half but overall Weymouth kept him fairly quiet.

Curtis Weston 7

Replaced Oyeleke just before the hour. He did make a difference when he came on.

Saidou Khan 6

Had a good chance to put Chesterfield back ahead late on but couldn’t get a shot off when the ball fell to him in the box.

Joe Quigley N/A