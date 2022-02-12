How we rated each Chesterfield player in late draw against Weymouth
Chesterfield missed the chance to go top of the National League as they conceded an equaliser eight minutes into added time against Weymouth to draw 1-1.
Alex Whittle gave the Spireites the lead with 20 minutes remaining but a long delay caused by a serious-looking injury to Kabongo Tshimanga meant there was 12 minutes added time and Ahkeem Rose struck late on.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...
Scott Loach 6
Made a couple of comfortable saves from strikes from the edge of the box but overall he didn’t have a great deal to do.
Fraser Kerr 5
It was his mistake for the equaliser as he got caught in possession inside his own half and Weymouth countered and scored. He didn’t have his best game overall.
Jamie Grimes 7
He captained the side and he was one of Town’s better players. Dealt with everything that came into the box. A brilliant late block deserved to be rewarded but the rebound fell to Rose to equalise.
Alex Whittle 7
Scored the opener on 70 minutes when he drilled the ball home from inside the area. It was another fully committed performance from a very consistent performer.
Jim Kellermann 6
With King suspended, he filled in at right wing-back and gave it his best but you could tell he didn’t look totally comfortable. Almost scored early on but he was denied by Fitzsimons.
Manny Oyeleke 5
He got caught in possession a few times and did not move the ball quick enough. Too many times a pass was on but he chose to go backwards. He was poor by his high standards. Came off in the second-half as his calf flared up again.
Jak McCourt 6
Gave it his all again but, like many of his teammates, his decision-making was off at times. Worked hard but the final quality was lacking.
Calvin Miller 5
Ineffective. His end product was missing and he did not pose much of a threat. Subbed off before the hour.
Liam Mandeville 6
Started brightly and forced an early save from Fitzsimons. He was heavily involved in the opening stages but he faded as the game went on.
Akwasi Asante 7
Showed more encouraging signs that he is getting back to his best. Came very close to scoring in the first-half as he curled a shot inches wide after a great run. His hold-up play was good. One of the better performers.
Kabongo Tshimanga 6
He was on the end of a strong challenge with three minutes of normal time remaining and he was taken to hospital with a serious-looking injury. It didn’t look good at all. He had one chance in the first-half but overall Weymouth kept him fairly quiet.
Curtis Weston 7
Replaced Oyeleke just before the hour. He did make a difference when he came on.
Saidou Khan 6
Had a good chance to put Chesterfield back ahead late on but couldn’t get a shot off when the ball fell to him in the box.
Joe Quigley N/A
Replaced Tshimanga late on.