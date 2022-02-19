The Spireites got off to a perfect start in the opening 20 minutes with goals from Alex Whittle and Akwasi Asante putting them in control.

But the game changed direction when Curtis Weston was sent off two minutes later for an off-the-ball incident with Solihull’s Mark Ellis.

James Clarke headed a goal back for the visitors before half-time and they completed the comeback ten minutes into the second-half with the goals coming from Callum Maycock and Harry Boyes.

Alex Whittle gave Chesterfield the lead against Solihull Moors.

Chesterfield’s misery was compounded when Jak McCourt was stretchered off late on following a bad tackle, but referee Lewis Smith did not even award a foul.

Smith was jeered throughout the game and at full-time as the Spireites fans showed their anger.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield’s player ratings from the match…

Scott Loach 6

A mixed afternoon. He conceded three times but he did make some good saves throughout the game, particularly in the second-half to keep Chesterfield in the contest. Could he have come for the cross to stop the first goal? And could he have let Jamie Grimes’ back-pass go for a corner rather than handle it and give away the indirect free-kick which Boyes scored from?

Tyrone Williams 6

Back in the side after missing the last three. He did okay against his former side but he didn’t excel.

Fraser Kerr 5

Played in the middle of the back three but it was not exactly a dominant performance you need from someone in that position. Replaced with 20 minutes to go as Chesterfield changed shape.

Jamie Grimes 7

There were some really good bits of defending from him, especially in the first-half, including one brilliant sliding block to prevent a certain goal. His one big error proved costly as he overhit a back-pass to Loach which the Spireites stopper handled and Boyes drilled in the resulting indirect free-kick. A good performance, but he was part of a defence that conceded three times.

Jim Kellermann 5

Just like at Weymouth he played out wide on the right but it didn’t suit him. Too many misplaced passes and mistakes. Subbed off with 10 to go.

Curtis Weston 3

With Chesterfield leading 2-0, his red card card midway through the first-half changed the game. He was shown a straight red for an off-the ball incident with Ellis. Ellis’ fall to the floor was dramatic, but did Weston need to get involved? He gave the referee a decision to make and he didn’t need to. Unless he appeals and wins, he will now miss the next three matches against Wrexham, Yeovil and Notts County.

Jak McCourt 6

Did well to get back and clear one off the line in the first-half. He put in a good shift after Weston’s red card but he was really up against it at times. His afternoon ended in him being stretchered off and needing oxygen after a bad tackle which went unpunished. It looks like another bad injury for the Spireites.

Alex Whittle 7

Scored his second goal in as many games as he gave Town the lead with a determined run and finish and he played well overall. However, he was beaten in the air at the back post by Clarke for Solihull’s first goal.

Liam Mandeville 7

A hard-working performance throughout the 90 minutes and he carried the fight for Chesterfield really well at times. His fierce shot created the second goal when Solihull goalkeeper Ryan Boot parried for Asante to finish. Mandeville pressed relentlessly and got the Spireites up the pitch with some smart dribbles.

Akwasi Asante 7

His good hold-up play created the first for Whittle and he doubled Chesterfield’s lead with an accurate strike from the edge of the box for his fourth goal of the season. Tired as the match went on but more promising signs that he is hitting his stride.

Joe Quigley 5

It wasn’t down to a lack of effort because he put himself about and closed down from the front but nothing came off for him. He didn’t carry much of a goal threat. There were some cheers from the home stands, which were a bit harsh, when he was taken off with 20 minutes remaining.

Tom Whelan 6

Made his (second) debut for the Spireites when he replaced Kerr with 20 minutes left.

Saidou Khan 6

Came on for Quigley. He dragged a shot wide from inside the area

Calvin Miller N/A