'Played on the edge' - Chesterfield player ratings from Notts County defeat

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 7

Recalled to the line-up and he brought a calmness to the position. He made an excellent save at 1-1 when he spread himself big to block a one-on-one from Langstaff early in the second-half.

Chesterfield lost 2-1 at home to Notts County on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Jeff King 5

Received two yellow cards, one for something to do with his celebration after Dobra equalised, and a second for a mistimed challenge near the halfway line just after the hour-mark with the score at 1-1. He gave the referee a decision to make and he was given his marching orders. The full-back had not been at his best before his sending off but did provide the corner which led to the equaliser.

Ash Palmer 6

A steady enough display. Made one superb last-ditch sliding tackle to deny Scott, who felt it should have been a penalty, but replays showed he got a vital touch on the ball to take it away from the striker. Didn’t look like it he was far away from connecting with a low cross from Dobra the other end which would have made it 2-2.

Jamie Grimes 5

An early mistake went unpunished by Langstaff as the skipper recovered to get back on the line and clear to safety. But Langstaff did not let him off the hook when he got caught out by Slocombe’s long ball over the top which the striker brilliantly controlled before slotting in. Grimes played his part in the equaliser, attacking King’s corner, which fell to Dobra to finish, but his recent performances are under serious scrutiny from some fans.

Brandon Horton 5

The full-back had a difficult day up against one of the fastest players in the league in Nemane and it was that man who went past him for the winning goal as he set up Chicksen with a low cross. Hooked off with 15 to go.

Mike Jones 6

One of the three who was recalled to the side and he brought stability to the midfield and a protection to the back four. But unfortunately he was the one who was sacrificed after King’s red card.

Ollie Banks 6

Put in a shift in the middle of the park and kept things ticking over in possession. Had one shot off target in the first 15-20 minutes. Kept plugging away after the break.

Liam Mandeville 7

A hard-working performance, covering every blade of grass. Closed down from the front and pressed well. Got a foot in. Kept hold of the ball.

Tim Akinola 8

My man of the match. Back in the side and he brought so much energy to the team. One recovery tackle in the first-half with Notts looking to break forward brought huge applause and summed his performance. His enthusiasm rubbed off on the crowd and got them off their feet.

Armando Dobra 7

Rose to the big occasion and played on the edge at times, which seems to bring out the best in him. He clashed with several Notts players and ran the risk of a sending off himself after being booked. Scored the equaliser from close-range just before half-time. A threat throughout.

Joe Quigley 5

Kept his place despite McCallum’s arrival. Can’t fault his work-rate and effort but he looks like a striker lacking in confidence at the minute. Only probably had one half-chance during the game.

Ryheem Sheckleford 6

Replaced Jones after King was sent off and slotted in at right-back. Difficult to tell whether he could have done more to track Chicksen for the goal.

Paul McCallum 6

Came on for his debut with 15 minutes remaining.

Ryan Colclough 7