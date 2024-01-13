Chesterfield’s academy lads did the club proud despite losing 2-0 to Welling United in the FA Trophy fourth round.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Luke Chadwick 8
He made a couple of good saves in the first-half to keep Town in the game. Showed a safe pair of hands from crosses and his kicking was decent. Didn't stand much chance with either goal. Photo: Submitted
2. Jack Brassley 7
He had his hands full with the lively Papadopoulos, particularly in the first-half, but he remained spirited throughout against a tricky customer. Photo: Submitted
3. Ryley D'Sena 8
The Aussie centre-back impressed against Southport in the last round and he did so again here. He was strong in the air and organised the backline well. Photo: Submitted
4. Charlie Wragg 7
He made some good blocks and clearances but went down injured in the first-half and was replaced at half-time. Photo: Submitted