Chesterfield's youngsters lost 2-0 at Welling United in the FA Trophy.

'Played like his life depended on it' - Chesterfield player ratings from FA Trophy defeat

Chesterfield’s academy lads did the club proud despite losing 2-0 to Welling United in the FA Trophy fourth round.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Jan 2024, 19:08 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 19:16 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

He made a couple of good saves in the first-half to keep Town in the game. Showed a safe pair of hands from crosses and his kicking was decent. Didn't stand much chance with either goal.

1. Luke Chadwick 8

He made a couple of good saves in the first-half to keep Town in the game. Showed a safe pair of hands from crosses and his kicking was decent. Didn't stand much chance with either goal.

He had his hands full with the lively Papadopoulos, particularly in the first-half, but he remained spirited throughout against a tricky customer.

2. Jack Brassley 7

He had his hands full with the lively Papadopoulos, particularly in the first-half, but he remained spirited throughout against a tricky customer.

The Aussie centre-back impressed against Southport in the last round and he did so again here. He was strong in the air and organised the backline well.

3. Ryley D'Sena 8

The Aussie centre-back impressed against Southport in the last round and he did so again here. He was strong in the air and organised the backline well.

He made some good blocks and clearances but went down injured in the first-half and was replaced at half-time.

4. Charlie Wragg 7

He made some good blocks and clearances but went down injured in the first-half and was replaced at half-time.

