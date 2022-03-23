Defeat at Moss Lane on Tuesday night left the Spireites trailing leaders Stockport County, who have a game in hand, by 10 points.

Town now face a big fight to secure a place in the top three and in the play-offs altogether.

“There were always going to be setbacks - and we are still in there,” Loach told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"Hopefully we can stay in there and a get few players back from the play-offs because I guarantee if we can get Kabs back, get Crolly back and a few others for the play-offs, it does not matter if we finish fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, teams won’t want to play us with our line-up because we have got danger in the team.

"We have got to stay in the pack and finish as best as we can.”

Matty Kosylo’s 48th minute strike took a wicked bounce up off the turf and flew over the diving Loach in what was a truly bizarre goal.

"I think if you let a guy shoot from there, nine times out of 10 you would back me to save that,” he said.

Scott Loach.

"That is a shot that won’t happen ever again if you tried that over and over again.

"I have got no blame with anybody, it is just a freak.”

Overall, Loach felt Chesterfield ‘dominated’ the game but admitted they failed to test home stopper Tony Thompson enough.

He added: "We had a lot of possession but we were lacking that killer edge tonight.

"Maybe some of the lads are tired, I am not sure. They have worked tirelessly at the weekend and the last few games.

"There was a lot of balls flashing across the box and we just didn't quite have that final edge to get one over the line.

"I think if we had scored, I think they (Altrincham) were there to get beat tonight.