Play-off heartbreak for Belper Town as Stocksbridge Park Steels progress to final

Belper celebrate scoring at Stocksbridge on Tuesday night. Photo: Mike Smith.

Stocksbridge Park Steels scored an extra-time winner to defeat Belper Town in the NPL Division One East play-off semi-final on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belper, who had finished the season in fourth place and level on points with their opponents, levelled late in normal time to take the game to an extra 30 minutes, but ultimately fell short.

A cagey first-half saw few chances for either side, Curtis Burrows putting a free-kick just wide shortly before Luke Rawson headed Steels in front five minutes before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belper improved in the second-half and Jack Watson fired wide before Kevin Bastos headed over, then Harry Wood crashed a shot against the post after being found by Watson.

But Bastos wouldn’t be denied on 88 minutes when he headed home a cross from Andrew Buah.

Extra-time brought few chances but Stocksbridge took the one that mattered, Tomas Poole with a fine finish on 110 minutes and that was enough to send them through to the final at Dunston on Saturday.

Belper boss Lee Attenborough told the club’s media after the game: “I’m so proud of the lads as it was an excellent performance from them and a great game for the neutral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was two teams that left everything on the pitch and we’ve been undone by a really good goal and a moment of quality.

"There was nothing to split these two teams – we finished on the same wins, same draws, same losses and same points, they beat us once and we beat them once and tonight it’s gone to the wire.

"Obviously we’re disappointed but we can’t be disappointed with the endeavour or with the progress we’ve made this season, which we’ve done all round in terms of wins, goals scored, fewer goals conceded, more points per game, bigger crowds.

"It’s disappointing not to get over the line but credit to Stocksbridge who always make life difficult and although I’ve got a lot of respect for Dunston, I like the way Ian [Richards, Stocksbridge boss] goes about his work and I like a lot of the players there, so I hope they go on and win it.”