There was joy for Pinxton after their title win. Photo: Pinxton FC.

In their 20th season in the league and after so many close run things over the years, they finally finished at the top of the table to take the Premier South title.

After last Saturday’s hiccup they got the point they needed with a 4-0 win at Holbrook St Michaels. The all important goals came from Ben Jones with two, Jay Cooper and an own goal.

They will now make the move up to step six of the non-league pyramid, most likely to play in the United Counties League Division One.

Pinxton’s win made South Normanton’s 4-1 defeat of Mickleover RBL academic. Josh Parfitt opened the scoring for the Shiners, Dean Oliver with the equaliser, the match settled by Perry Richards who scored a hat trick which guaranteed the runner up position for his team.

Fourth played third at Wirksworth where Melbourne Dynamo ran up a 6-2 win in their visit to Ivanhoe. Tyler Withers hit a hat-trick Jack Griffiths added two with Jack Goodband also finding the net, Lewis Higton and Laurie Cook with one each for the home side.

Three second half goals saw Derby Singh Brothers take the points from their game with Bakewell Town, Alex Steadman, Lee Williamson and Kane Samuels the scorers.

A potentially decisive result in Division One West saw Holbrook Sports win 3-2 at Mickleover Athletic. Ewan Barnes starred with a hat trick for Sports, Jamie Laird and Cole Hassell with the goals for the home side.

The position now is that Holbrook need two wins from their last four matches to be certain of the title, one of which is against third placed Kilburn next Saturday.

Elsewhere, Bakewell Town were 2-1 winners at home to Little Eaton, Martin Brissett put Bakewell ahead after half an hour, Shilo Wilson equalising midway through the second half before Brissett nicked it with his second four minutes from time.

A goal from Belper United’s Ryan Baker proved to be enough to take the points against Holbrook St Michaels. Heanor Town and Cromford & Wirksworth Town played out a goalless draw.

Division Two leaders Melbourne Dynamo faced Wirksworth Ivanhoe, as did their first team, but couldn’t emulate them, going down 3-2, Wirksworth’s goals coming from Reece Marshall with two and Callum Grace, Henry Humphries and Robin Bentley with Dynamo’s reply.

Bargate Rovers beat Newhall United 2-1. They went two up through Will Welch on 39 minutes and Stephen Barker after 60, Newhall pulling one back through Alex Garner on 78 minutes.