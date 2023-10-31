​Pilsley win as rain affects the HKL schedule once again

It was week nine of the new HKL season and once again the weather took its toll as following heavy rain on Saturday, 50 per cent of the scheduled fixtures were lost thanks to waterlogged pitches across the area.

​In the games that did go ahead, in HKL ONE Pilsley Community faced Bridge Inn and came out on top, winning 4-1.

Nathan Hadley, Kane Hempshall, Shane Marriott and Tyler Barksby, who was later red carded, scored the winning goals, Joe Oakley netting For Bridge.

Clowne Wanderers were also in action at Hepthorne Lane whom they beat by the odd goal in five, Liam Pritchard twice and Warwick Wood with the Wanderers goals.

Action from the HKL FIVE game between Tupton (in yellow) and Badger at Furnace Hill, which Tupton won 4-3. All photos by Martin Roberts.

In HKL TWO leaders Rangers lost their first game of the season seven days previously and were beaten again, going down 4-2 to a Brampton Rovers side who as a result replaced them at the top of the division on goal difference.

Brampton Victoria eased to an emphatic 6-1 victory over Bolsover Seniors with Luke Manlove taking centre stage with a well-taken hat-trick, Oliver Dawson, Kane Gregory and Oliver Papworth joining him on the scoresheet.

Spotted Frog also won comfortably beating Killamarsh Juniors 7-2 at Sheffield Road.

Poolsbrook Town are having a difficult time of it in HKL THREE, losing their last game 12-0 at Steelmelters, and there were hopes of an improvement when they took on FC Duke.

Howeverm things went from bad to worse as Aiden McTighe was in sensational form, hitting no fewer than eight goals as Duke ran riot to win 16-1.

The goals flew in at regular intervals as Kyle Perrins scored twice along with substitute Jamie Waller as Tim Garfoot, Adam Hartshorne, Steven Mallinder and Oliver Shaw also weighed in with a goal apiece.

Logan Liggins started the day on the bench for MSK Utd as they took on Steelmelters but staked his claim for a place in the starting line up in his side’s next match by coming off the bench to grab himself a hat-trick, Ryan Leaper and Jacob Robb adding goals number four and five as Utd won 5-1.

Grassmoor Sports Reserves moved to within two points of HKL FOUR leaders John Pye with a tight 5-3 victory over Woodthorpe Inn, although they have played two games more than the top side.

A Jamie Fox goal proved to be enough to earn his Green Utd side a victory over Walkers Wanderers as the Greens remain in third place.

Creswell Barnett Reserves and White Hart shared the points in a 2-2 draw, substitute Reece Hardy scoring twice.

Spartans Reserves are enjoying probably their best season HKL FIVE to date and a solid 3-0 victory over Tibshelf Community Reserves consolidated their second place in the table, whilst a close game between Tupton and Badger went the way of the former who won 4-3.