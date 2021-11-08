Pilsley Community progress in Roden Cup after drubbing Dronfield

Gareth Lewin receives congratulations for this and the Pilsley fourth goal.

Last season’s Cliff Ellis Trophy finalists clearly like cup football as after a tentative start they were to lead by three goals without reply at half-time.

They took the lead on 18 minutes when Shane Marriott curled a 25 yard free kick that flew back off the crossbar for Rhys Wallhead to convert.

The lead was doubled for the boys in tangerine just short of the half hour mark with Marriott the trouble causer to the visitors. His free kick wasn't held by the keeper and Curtis Sharples was on hand to fire the ball over the line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blustery wind had a contribution to the third on 39 minutes when a high clearance was missed by the Woodhouse defender and Sharples ran on to confidently drive the ball home.

Second half proceedings started well for Pilsley with Harry Dudley forcing the keeper into a one handed save with a long range effort.

But nothing was to stop Pilsley adding to their goal tally with 18 minutes remaining, when a corner was flicked in at the near post by Gareth Lewin.

Number five followed shortly afterwards when substitute Kian Barlow fed Sharples for his hat-trick.

Pilsley notched up half a dozen with two minutes left through Dudley.