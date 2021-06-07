Pilsley Community into the final of the Cliff Ellis Trophy

Harry Dudley receives the plaudits for his second. Pic by Martin Roberts.

On a red-hot afternoon there was a concern the temperature was affecting Pilsley and the crowd but seeing was believing when after 35 minutes they led by three goals.

A Harry Dudley brace with his first after 15 minutes a whipped in tantalising cross that flew in over the defender on the line was bettered by a lovely strike to extend the advantage and when the third came when Chris Bluff nipped on as the keeper was beaten by the bounce of the ball Pilsley were dreaming of the final.

On the stroke of half time Sam Brown finished sharply to reduce the arrears as Pilsley failed to clear their lines.

The second period produced wave after wave of Tideswell attacks as Pilsley battled with determination to repel all efforts to breach their defence and to a positive conclusion when, with 15 minutes remaining just like last week, captain Shane Marriott found a beauty from long range to restore the home sides three goal advantage.

Tideswell still stormed forward and the ever-dangerous Steve Brown weaved past three defenders to fire across the keeper to secure his and Tideswell's second and then in the fourth of ten added minutes Jamie Gibbs headed home to make it a nervous final few minutes.

Pilsley will now travel to Baslow this Friday [1900hrs] for the final against Hope Valley league A champions Stretfield Sports from Bradwell who secured the title by 18 points scoring 105 goals in the process.