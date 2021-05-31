Pilsley advanced in Cliff Ellis Trophy after beating Calver on penalties.

Pilsley Captain Shane Marriott congratulated on his goal to make it 2-1 to Pilsley. Pic by Martin Roberts.

Thomas Mourbey pulled off a fine save to deny Calver’s fifth penalty and confirm a 5-4 win.

It sets up a semi-final tie with Tideswell this Saturday.

The home side had started off at a fine pace but it was Calver who took the lead through Lewis Owen, but on the stroke of half-time Chris Bluff deservedly equalised from the penalty spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within ten minutes of the restart captain Shane Marriott had given Pilsley the lead with a well placed 25-yard effort with the clock running down the game swung from end to end.