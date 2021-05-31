Pilsley advanced in Cliff Ellis Trophy after beating Calver on penalties.
Pilsley Community advanced into next weekend's Cliff Ellis Trophy semi-final thanks to a penalty shoot-out win over Calver.
Thomas Mourbey pulled off a fine save to deny Calver’s fifth penalty and confirm a 5-4 win.
It sets up a semi-final tie with Tideswell this Saturday.
The home side had started off at a fine pace but it was Calver who took the lead through Lewis Owen, but on the stroke of half-time Chris Bluff deservedly equalised from the penalty spot.
Within ten minutes of the restart captain Shane Marriott had given Pilsley the lead with a well placed 25-yard effort with the clock running down the game swung from end to end.
With ten minutes to go Owen secured his second after a ricocheted clearance fell into his path and then it was time for the tension of penalties which favoured Pilsley this time.