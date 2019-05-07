Pinxton players celebrate cup glory

Pictures from Pinxton's CMFL League Cup win over Hucknall Town

View the best of the action from Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final, as Pinxton lifted the trophy after a penalty shoot out win over Hucknall Town.

View the best of the action from Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final, as Pinxton lifted the trophy after a penalty shoot out win over Hucknall Town.
Momentum from the showdown at Alfreton Town's Impact Arena swung from one side to the other as it finished 4-4 at the end of extra-time before Pinxton won it 5-4 on spot kicks. Pictures by Eric Gregory.

Match action from Pinxton v Hucknall in Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final.
Match action from Pinxton v Hucknall in Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Match action from Pinxton v Hucknall in Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final.
Match action from Pinxton v Hucknall in Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Match action from Pinxton v Hucknall in Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final.
Match action from Pinxton v Hucknall in Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Match action from Pinxton v Hucknall in Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final.
Match action from Pinxton v Hucknall in Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8