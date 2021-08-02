Pictures from Chesterfield's pre-season defeat to Port Vale

Calvin Miller on the ball.

The Spireites got some more important minutes under their belt against Port Vale on Saturday.

By Liam Norcliffe
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 4:47 pm

The League Two visitors won it 1-0 thanks to a long-range strike from James Wilson.

But overall Chesterfield can be encouraged by their performance against a side who start their season this weekend.

Vale stopper Lucas Covolan was sent off late on for an apparent elbow on Nathan Tyson as the game threatened to boil over towards the end.

Here are some pictures from the game taken by DT photographer Jason Chadwick...

1. Spireites v Port Vale

Manager James Rowe.

Photo: jason chadwick

2. Spireites v Port Vale

Danny Rowe.

Photo: jason chadwick

3. Spireites v Port Vale

Stefan Payne.

Photo: jason chadwick

4. Spireites v Port Vale

Jamie Grimes.

Photo: jason chadwick

