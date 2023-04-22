'Pick of the bunch' - our Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Bromley

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from Hayes Lane…

Ross Fitzsimons 6

No chance with either goal, the first a long-range strike which looked to take a deflection. The second an own goal from close-range. Made a couple of decent saves and collected well from corners. One dash out of his net to deny Cheek racing through in the first-half was good play.

Liam Mandeville in action against Bromley. Picture: Ellie Hoad/Every Second Media.

Jeff King 5

Started well enough. Appeared to have the beating of his opposite number. Did well to pinch the ball in the box and get a strike off but his low shot was blocked at 0-0 when Town were on top. His wayward short corner led to Bromley countering and winning a penalty but Cheek hit the woodwork. His afternoon went downhill from there and he was subbed off midway through the second-half.

Ash Palmer 5

Had a good first 30 minutes, tracking back well to deny Cheek with a block when he was about to pull the trigger. Also had what looked like a goal-bound shot from distance superbly blocked. His performance dipped after that and he turned the ball into his net for Bromley’s second goal.

Jamie Grimes 5

Like his centre-back partner he settled into the game with no problems. But the high defensive line and Bromley’s runners from deep caused the backline problems from about 30 minutes onwards and they looked a bit lost at times.

Laurence Maguire 6

He was probably the better one of the back four, in my opinion. Stuck at the task well and battled hard. A bit sloppy late on.

Liam Mandeville 7

The pick of the bunch for me. Kept possession well when under pressure, played some lovely passes around the corner and got into dangerous positions. Unfortunately his shooting was not accurate as it has been.

Darren Oldaker 5

Bright opening, pushing the ball around corners and being neat and tidy. A couple of shots were blocked. But went missing a bit at times when the going got tough.

Ollie Banks 5

Another one who caught the eye with a nice range of passes, all hitting their target. Helped to sustain attacks and looked right in the mood. But mistakes crept in, including bundling over a Bromley man for a penalty. Subbed off with 15 to go.

Ryan Colclough 5

Didn’t get much service. He was quiet in the first 45 apart from one drilled low shot from the edge of the box which forced the home keeper to dive low and push behind for a corer. A bit more dangerous after the break, but no joy.

Paul McCallum 5

Worked hard but was quiet. Service into him wasn’t really there. Two shouts for a penalty, the second of which looked like a strong shout. Subbed off on 68.

Andy Dallas 6

A willing trier and runner but it wasn’t his day. His movement was clever but Bromley snuffed him out. Should have done better with a close-range header early on but nodded over.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 6

Replaced King on 68.

Joe Quigley 6

Replaced McCallum on 68.

Tim Akinola 6