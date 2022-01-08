Photos from the Technique Stadium as Chesterfield fans get ready for journey to Chelsea

There was a real buzz around the ground as fans looked forward to one of the club’s biggest games in years, and here are some photos that capture the party atmosphere.
1. Chesterfield fans finding their coaches
The mood amongst the Spireites was great as they boarded their coaches.
Photo: jason chadwick
2. The greatest cup upset ever?
Fans agreed that if Chesterfield were to beat the European Champions, it would probably be the greatest ever FA Cup upset.
Photo: jason chadwick
3. Incredible support from the Spireites
There will be 6000 lucky supporters in the away end at Stamford Bridge today.
Photo: jason chadwick
4. ‘The game that should have been’
Many fans also said that this was redemption for the FA Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough, and a chance for the game that should have been- the final against Chelsea.
Photo: jason chadwick