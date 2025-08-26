Phil Kirk's legacy will live on - he will never be forgotten

Phil Kirk.

In loving memory of Spireites co-owner, Phil Kirk, who has sadly passed away aged 59, following a short battle with cancer.

When Phil and his brother Ashley announced that they were going to invest £1m into the club in March 2022, there was a lot of scepticism, which was understandable, from a fan-base which had fought fiercely to save the club twice before in the last 20 years. Why Chesterfield? Why now? What are your plans? Are you in it for the long-haul? Phil encouraged everyone in the room to “look him up”, adding “there are no skeletons.” And it did not take long to realise there was nothing to worry about. Instead of appearing in the court listings, Phil had been dubbed the ‘New King of the North Sea’ by the Financial Times. He was the real deal.

It was a long-running joke in the Kirk family that the brothers would one day buy the Spireites. It was a Trotter brothers storyline, except unlike Del Boy and Rodney, Phil and Ashley were not flogging dodgy raincoats and watches down the market. It was over a nice glass of red wine at Christmas 2021 when Phil turned to Ashley and asked the question. This time he was serious. A few weeks later, Ashley was up a mountain skiing when he got a phone call from his brother. It was game-on.

Phil, a chartered accountant, moved away from Chesterfield in the mid-1980s, eventually making his well-deserved wealth in the oil industry. He said he nearly went ‘bust’ twice, owing more than a billion pounds. But he paid it all back. After listening to him speak at AGMs and fan forums, one phrase continued to crop up. He always said he got ‘lucky.’ Maybe he did in certain situations. But there is no doubt he will have deserved it.

He came across as very humble. You would never have known he had such wealth. But he also had that fire in the belly. He was a leader. When one AGM was going a bit astray, a bit off track, he took hold of the mic and steered the ship back in the right direction, easing concerns with some simple but straight-talking words. No fluff. And that settled everyone back down. That earned him the trust and respect of the room. That moment has always stuck with me.

I got to interview him a couple of times. He was honest. He always had a smile on his face. He would look you straight in the eye and shake your hand. He would answer all of your questions. He knew you had a job to do. He would pop over to the press box now and again to say hello. In their first interviews together, he and Ashley had this infectious giddiness about them when they were standing side-by-side. They were serious about Chesterfield and business, but they wanted to have fun doing it at the same time. And that they certainly did, helping the club return to the EFL after six years in non-league. Those memories partying together in lounges afterwards and running around town with the trophy will have been special for the pair at the time but even more so now.

If it was not for Phil and Ashley then Chesterfield would not be the club that it is today. But Phil’s legacy will live on. He will never be forgotten. It was his dream to get Chesterfield into League One and the Championship and everyone at the club will of course be determined to carry out his vision.

I will finish this with what Phil said right back at the beginning: "Our only wish is to do good for the town and for the club.” He was true to his word. I hope he got to read all the messages before he departed and that he and his family can take some comfort from them. Just simply, thank you.