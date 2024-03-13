Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The goalkeeper, who is on a season-long loan from Everton, recorded his 11th clean sheet of the campaign on Tuesday night in the 2-0 win against Oxford City.

Asked whether he would be open to coming back next season, Tyrer said: “Yeah, definitely. We will see what happens at the end of the season. I would never turn down the chance to come back here. If the offer came on the table I would certainly say yes.”

The 22-year-old gave away a penalty against City but then redeemed himself by saving it, his second penalty success in as many matches, after also keeping one out against AFC Fylde on Saturday.

Harry Tyrer has saved two penalties in his last two games. Picture: Tina Jenner

He said: "It is a great feeling, making up for my mistake, I hold my hands up, I thought the ball was running through but it stopped, and fair play to their lad for not giving up on it. The kop behind me singing my name gave me an extra boost to save the penalty.

"Fair play to the analysis, Jack (Stephenson) looks at the penalties that they have taken before and he sends them me before the game. it helps me when I am trying to read them. (Josh) Parker always goes down to my right, I knew I had a chance.”

Tyrer is a fans’ favourite and he has a great releationship with them. They love to sing his name and he likes to interact with them whether it be when he makes a big save or at the end of matches.

He told the DT: "When they are singing your name before a penalty, after a penalty, it is great. Even before games they are singing it in the Kop. I like to get involved with the fans. It makes me feel good inside when they are singing my name and giving me support. They have travelled far and wide this season and I feel like I have got to give them a bit of support back.

"I never wanted to come in and think ‘I am a loan player.’ I want to be part of this club like I have been here for several years and come through the academy let’s say for example. I think it is key for any loan player to get on with the fans because if you don’t and you distance yourself it is going to be a very difficult season.”

Many players go through their careers without winning a promotion or a cup but Tyrer could do that at the start of his journey as Chesterfield close in on clinching the title.

He said: "Don’t get me wrong it is in the back of my mind that we are going to win the league but the job is not finished until we have mathematically done it. Whenever it comes it will be a great feeling. At such a young age it is going to be good for me.”

His shutout on Tuesday night was his 11th of the season and he has a target in mind before the campaign comes to an end.