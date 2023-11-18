News you can trust since 1855
Will Grigg scored Chesterfield's goal at Southend United.. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Will Grigg scored Chesterfield's goal at Southend United.. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

'Peach of a cross' - Chesterfied player ratings from defeat at Southend United

Chesterfield fell to their first defeat since August as they lost 2-1 at Southend United on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Nov 2023, 19:17 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 19:25 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

He made a couple of good saves in the first-half from Bridge and Cardwell. But he let Fonguck's shot slip through his fingers which made it 2-1. Kicking was a bit rash.

1. Harry Tyrer 5

He made a couple of good saves in the first-half from Bridge and Cardwell. But he let Fonguck's shot slip through his fingers which made it 2-1. Kicking was a bit rash.

One of the better peformers. Made several interceptions on the floor and in the air. Tackled well. One low cross from in the first-half just needed a tap-in but nobody was there.

2. Liam Mandeville 7

One of the better peformers. Made several interceptions on the floor and in the air. Tackled well. One low cross from in the first-half just needed a tap-in but nobody was there.

Steady first 45. But it was his loose pass that led to Southend's second goal.

3. Ash Palmer 5

Steady first 45. But it was his loose pass that led to Southend's second goal.

Didn't deserve to be on the losing side. Tidied up nicely at the back and won lots of headers.

4. Jamie Grimes 7

Didn't deserve to be on the losing side. Tidied up nicely at the back and won lots of headers.

