Chesterfield fell to their first defeat since August as they lost 2-1 at Southend United on Saturday.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 5
He made a couple of good saves in the first-half from Bridge and Cardwell. But he let Fonguck's shot slip through his fingers which made it 2-1. Kicking was a bit rash. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Liam Mandeville 7
One of the better peformers. Made several interceptions on the floor and in the air. Tackled well. One low cross from in the first-half just needed a tap-in but nobody was there. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 5
Steady first 45. But it was his loose pass that led to Southend's second goal. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Jamie Grimes 7
Didn't deserve to be on the losing side. Tidied up nicely at the back and won lots of headers. Photo: Tina Jenner