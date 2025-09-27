'Peach' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against Newport County

Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Zach Hemming 7
Made an important flying block from Opoku's close-range header at 0-0. Needed to be alert to make more routine stops from Evans and Davies after the break. Commanded his box well. Unlucky not to get a clean sheet. Photo: Leila Coker
2. Devan Tanton 7
His first league start of the season and he eased himself back in nicely with a more than steady performance. You feel there will be more to come from in once he gets his match sharpness and any lingering injury doubts in the back of his mind disappear. Photo: Leila Coker
3. Chey Dunkley 7
Solid showing. Won a couple of key tackles and his decision-making was clean. His experience showed. Photo: Leila Coker
4. Jamie Grimes 7
Another one who was handed his first league start of the season and he slotted in nicely. A no-nonsense display. And what about THAT counter-attack charge and outside-of-the boot pass in the first-half. Unlucky that Spellman's shot deflected in off him. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo