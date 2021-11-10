Paul Phillips wants Matlock Town to get back up and running

Paul Phillips says his side must now put things right.

The Gladiators chief was initially scathing in his post match interviews calling his side’s display as “rubbish” and “gutless” and ideally he would have liked Matlock to have had a fixture on Tuesday night in a quick attempt to put last weekend’s result behind them.

But the break between league matches is a fortnight with the Gladiators in FA Trophy action on Saturday at Rushall Olympic.

“Saturday was a bad day at the office and we need to put it to bed,” he said.

"We conceded three goals due to individual mistakes. Now it’s a matter of working hard in our two training sessions this week so we can hopefully get back on the horse in the FA Trophy game at Rushall. Nobody will be hurting anymore than the lads themselves after Saturday.”

Buxton gained an expected 2-0 home win over Atherton on Tuesday night to cut their deficit on the Gladiators to four points having played three fewer games.

Phillips added: “It’s always a missed opportunity when you drop points.

"But before the season started I’d got a target in my mind of forty points from 20 games, if we win our next two we’ll be on 45.

“So I’m not going to start beating the lads up, we just need to refresh one or two things.