Ryan Qualter was on target at Stalybridge in a man-of-the-match display.

It was Matlock’s first league win in five games thanks to second-half goals from man-of-the-match Ryan Qualter and Jesurun Uchegbulam.

And looking back at what was the Gladiators’ first league double of the campaign after a 2-1 home win earlier in the season, Phillips was pleased with the display.

He said: “We played well, everything we did was similar to what we’d built on as time’s gone on. I don’t think Stalybridge troubled us too much and then we had two or three chances near the end of the first half.

"Conditions weren’t great but we played some good stuff in the right areas. We again impressed on the lads that clean sheets win football matches. In training we said let’s be hard to beat again, do the right things in the right areas. We did that and it paid off.”

Phillips praised man of the match Ryan Qualter, who scored the opener and then made an incredible goal line clearance at 1-0 and a number of other important interceptions during the game.

He said: “He’s been immense all season, it’s hard to recall him having a poor game for us. As I’ve said before I’m not sure if there’s a better centre half than him in this league or even the one above.”

Phillips brought in two new additions and released winger Craig King to join Belper Town before the trip to Bower Fold.

Midfielder Nathan Okome has joined on loan from Chorley but goalkeeper Dan Wallis made a permanent move back to the Proctor Cars Stadium after a two years absence.

Phillips said: “Having Dan in goal helped us a lot, his experience is a bonus and his positioning is much better, he did well, he handled the ball well and his kicking was very good.