The Blues fell behind on 20 minutes after Jake Hutchinson slotted in following a counter-attack.

But McCallum grabbed his first goal on his first start one minute into the second-half after his initial effort hit the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Cook’s men were better after the break after a lacklustre opening 45 minutes and they could have won it but had to settle for a point.

Chesterfield drew 1-1 at Aldershot Town on Tuesday night.

The draw ends the Spireites’ run of four straight defeats and it means they climb a place to fourth in the table.

Cook opted to make two changes from the defeat against Notts County on Saturday. Ryheem Sheckleford came in for the suspended Jeff King, while the other swap came up front as McCallum was handed his first start since signing on loan from Dagenham and Redbridge, replacing Joe Quigley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spireites were behind at the break after a flat performance. They had enjoyed lots of possession but had struggled to create any clear chances or force a meaningful save from goalkeeper Lucas Ashby-Hammond.

The first 45 had been fairly even but it was the hosts who were ahead from the type of goal that the Blues have been conceding all season. They lost possession in Aldershot’s half, got countered on, and Hutchinson slotted in after racing clear.

And the home side had a decent chance to double their lead but Tyler Cordner lashed over after a corner fell to him in the box.

For Chesterfield, Tim Akinola had been a bright spark with some surging runs forward but other than that there was not much to shout about for the 100 travelling Spireites who had made the long journey in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frustrations boiled over towards the end of the half after Armando Dobra was fouled on the edge of the box. Jamie Grimes, clearly upset with the tackle on Dobra, sprinted up field to make his feelings known to referee James Durkin. The skipper, along with Liam Mandeville, went into the book.

Whatever Cook said at half-time worked because they were level one minute into the second-half. Sheckleford’s cross from the right reached McCallum in the box, his first effort hit the crossbar and may have bounced down and gone in, but he made sure by finishing in the rebound anyway.

Just before the hour-mark McCallum had a massive chance to put Chesterfield in front after Dobra played him in one-on-one but the striker slipped the ball a couple of yards past the post.

With 20 minutes remaining Ross Fitzsimons stood tall to make a good block from Hutchinson who had got clear on goal again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield responded well down the other end and they got into some dangerous positions but the final ball or finish was lacking.

With all the momentum now with the Spireites, Branden Horton had a shot blocked, Akinola’s strike was saved by Ashby-Hammond and substitute Quigley fired over from a tight angle.