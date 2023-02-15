The striker, who has joined on loan from Dagenham and Redbridge until the end of the season, bagged the equaliser in his first start in a 1-1 draw at Aldershot Town on Tuesday night.

McCallum’s initial effort hit the crossbar but he reacted quickest to the rebound to level the score early in the second-half.

He said: “I am delighted but also disappointed because it is a game we should be winning. We have had the chances to win, I have had another chance myself that I should take. I am delighted to score and open my account but it is all about winning and securing as high a position as possible.”

Paul McCallum.

McCallum prodded in from close-range after he smacked the crossbar. The ball bounced down and looked to have crossed the line but he made sure on the second attempt.

He said: “It hit the bar and went down and hit the bar again I think and then it came back to me and I just made sure there was no doubt from the rebound.”

The 29-year-old had a great one-on-one chance to grab his second of the game but he slipped it wide.

“It was a great ball from Dobs and I thought the keeper was going to get there before me so I have stuck a toe at it and I think he saved it but again I should do better with the chance.”

McCallum said he knows fellow striker Joe Quigley from his time at Eastleigh, he was also with Tyrone Williams at Solihull Moors and knows Bailey Clements from Dagenham and Redbridge.

On joining the Blues, he added: “I thought it was a great opportunity to come and play for such a big club.

“I want to test myself and take on that pressure and try and score as many goals as I can to get us promoted.

“My aim is to score as many goals as I can. With the boys we have got here the chances are going to come thick and fast.