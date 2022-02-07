Paul Cook’s potential return to Chesterfield might not be dead in the water after all.

The DT understands that reports by BBC Radio Sheffield that the Spireites are back in talks with the 54-year-old about returning to the club after seven years away are accurate.

The possibility of Cook coming in as manager emerged last week but the deal hit a stumbling block and appeared unlikely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Cook.

However, a compromise is ongoing which could result in the former Accrington Stanley, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth man making a sensational return to Town.

The deal is not complete, but there is more hope than there was just before the weekend.

But confirmation will not come before Tuesday night’s big National Leaague clash at Stockport County, which means Danny Webb will continue to be in charge for a third successive match.