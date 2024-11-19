Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Cook wants Chesterfield to become ‘mean’ defensively.

The Spireites have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last six matches in all competitions and have only had four shutouts all season. They are the top scorers in League Two but 14 other sides have better defensive records.

Town have only lost one of eight at home, but they have also only won once, drawing the other six, ahead of this Saturday’s visit of Barrow to the SMH Group Stadium.

"The biggest thing is about goals conceded and the timing of goals conceded,” Cook explained. “I want us to evolve into a team which is good in possession, that does create chances and score goals, but is also very mean at the back. We are very much adapting to the league, we are still adapting to our squad with the number of injuries we are having and inconsistencies in team selections and very much wanting to do better if the truth be known.”

Paul Cook. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

The Blues have struggled to break down teams at home, with the likes of Swindon Town, Cheltenham Town and Salford City all frustrating them, which could be seen as a compliment with teams very much aware of their threats.

“I think we have done well in the fact that we have earned a lot of respect from teams in terms of how they play against us, which is totally valid,” Cook continued. “It is not easy to break teams down. The challenges we have had at home especially have been a lot more numbers defending deep behind the ball. It is football. It doesn’t surprise me. It doesn’t shock me. It is probably something I expect.”

Accrington Stanley inflicted Chesterfield’s first home defeat of the season earlier this month, winning 3-0, which was a scoreline which didn’t tell the full story.

Cook added: “Going forward, our aim is just to be better and win more football matches. We have got to find ways to win football games. It doesn’t matter what the opposition do, you have got to adapt, you have got to be better. We have won games away from home this year at Morecambe and Newport where we have been very much the second best team on the pitch for long spells of the game but the result doesn’t portray that.”