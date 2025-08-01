Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

Chesterfield have a ‘clear aim’ of winning promotion from League Two this season, says boss Paul Cook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues are second favourites for automatic promotion, behind MK Dons, along with other fancied sides Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town. After finishing seventh last season, Cook’s men are being tipped by the bookies to improve on that and secure their place in League One. They start the new term at home to Barrow on Saturday.

Speaking on the eve of another campaign, Cook said: “I think everyone is excited and looking forward to it. Everyone starts with such optimism. Like every club in the league, we all have our targets, and I always think your targets should be to be top of the mountain. Every club in the league sort of has a ceiling whether you are one of the bigger ones or smaller ones. For us, we are trying to be promoted this year, I think that is a clear target. One of the challenges is, you are not promoted after 10 or 15 games. I think managing disappointment through every season is so important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-season saw Chesterfield lose 2-1 to Matlock Town and 4-1 to Sheffield United but they also thrashed Burton Albion 5-0 and held Nottingham Forest to a goalless draw. The biggest disappointment was losing Devan Tanton to an ankle injury which will keep him out for a minimum of two months.

"There was some good, bad, the normal stuff,” Cook reflected. “Pre-seasons are pre-seasons. You have been at clubs where you have been unbeaten and then you go and lose (the first game) and then other times where you don’t look like you can win a match and then everything goes right on the opening day.”