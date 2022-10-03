Chesterfield suffered their first defeat of the season against Maidenhead United on Saturday and Cook is looking for a response from his players after putting in their ‘poorest’ performance of the campaign so far.

Town trailed 2-0 and although they pulled a late goal back through Tyrone Williams it was not enough to rescue a draw.

Speaking at Monday’s pre-match press conference, Cook said: “Do teams have flat performances? Yes. Did I see that one coming? Definitely no.

Paul Cook, pictured right, plans on making changes for the game against Dagenham and Redbridge.

"As a manager you want your supporters to enjoy watching you play and I think to date this season they have. I think our supporters will allow us that one Saturday provided we get back on the horse quickly and we start riding again.

"We want a big response tomorrow night to show our supporters that we have let them down on Saturday and that is not us.”

With changes set to be made, it could mean the likes of Jesurun Uchegbulam, Tim Akinola and Kabongo Tshimanga could be in contention to start.

Jeff King is available again after serving his one-match ban.

