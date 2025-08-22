Spireites boss Paul Cook.

Paul Cook would still like to add to Chesterfield’s squad before the end of the transfer window.

The Spireites, who have won three out of their first four games in the league, have made 11 new signings this summer. The transfer window closes on September 1 which means clubs have just over a week to get any business done.

Town have an impressive squad on paper, with two players for each position, but some fans believe a bit of extra pace is needed defensively. They have secured the signature of left-sided centre-back Malik Owolabi-Belewu, 23, from Canadian top-flight side Forge FC, but he can’t join until January once his contract expires. Accrington Stanley defender, Benn Ward, 21, is a player they have been linked to earlier in the window so it remains to be seen whether they make another move for him, having reportedly had a bid previously rejected.

When asked by the DT if he was still looking to strengthen the squad, he replied: "Possibly, maybe in one area. I think it is quite obvious to people where we might need a little bit of support but apart from that we are good to go. We have got a squad of players now which have been utilised over the past four weeks. A little bit of rotation in certain areas. The core of the squad is good. I am happy with it.”

Two players to have left on loan in the last week are Bailey Hobson and Paddy Madden. Hobson has joined National League North club Brackley Town until January and Madden has gone to Accrington Stanley for the rest of the season.

On the possibility of more outgoings, Cook said: "Yeah, that might be one or two. I don’t like lads not playing. I want the lads to be match-fit and it is hard to keep 25 players match-fit. So there could be one or two who still go out but it will be very much watch this space.”

Chesterfield, who lost their unbeaten start to the league season on Tuesday night after being defeated 4-1 at Gillingham, travel to Harrogate Town on Saturday.