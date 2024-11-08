Paul Cook says Chesterfield have to try to find ‘different’ ways of breaking teams down at home.

The Spireites have made a strong start to life in League Two after six years in the National League. They are nine unbeaten in all competitions and are in the play-off places after 14 matches.

Town are unbeaten at the SMH Group Stadium, but have also only won once, drawing six out of seven. Whereas they are getting more joy on their travels, scoring five goals at Crewe and Morecambe and three at Doncaster Rovers and Newport County.

The Blues are the top scorers in the division but have been left frustrated at home against the likes of Swindon Town, Salford City and Cheltenham Town.

Reflecting on the season so far, Cook said: “We are very pleased. In football you can always want more. I am pleased with where we are at. We are new in the league, we have played all of the teams above us at the minute, we have still got some of the bigger teams to play. I am pleased with the form.”

Chesterfield only lost once in their own backyard last season and that was after they had already won the National League title. Opposition teams have certainly acknowledged their threats and know they can’t come and play expansive football or they will get hurt.

The Spireites host Accrington Stanley on Saturday and they will be hoping it is not another frustrating afternoon.

On improving the home form, Cook added: “At home we play against teams with a lot more lower blocks than we do away from home. When you have flair players like we have got, and people tend to sit in deep and stop them, it is a lot more difficult to win football games, that is just the nature of the game.

"For us, it is learning, it is adapting, it is certainly trying to find different ways to win games and score goals. One of our problems this year has not been scoring goals. We have been freescoring, especially away from home.”