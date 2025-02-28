Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has not given hope of finishing in the play-offs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites have dropped to 14th in the table after just two wins in their last 10 games in the league. But a win against seventh-placed Crewe on Saturday could see them climb back into the top half and close the gap on the play-off positions.

“I want to win games, I want to get in the play-offs,” Cook said. “It is a simple message. The players get the same message every day. To be a successful team we have got to win. It is no use me coming on here telling everyone how much this or how much that. The season will be decided by how many points you get. There is a third of the season left, so many more points to play for. But we need to put a run together quickly if we are going to be successful and ideally that will start tomorrow against Crewe. We have got to do our best to keep our season going now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield won the reverse fixture 5-0 which was their first victory back in the Football League, but it is the Railwaymen, who were beaten in the play-off final last year, who are having the better season, which no one who was at Gresty Road back in August would have predicted as the Blues ran riot. And Cook expects Crewe to be out for revenge when they visit the SMH Group Stadium this weekend.

Paul Cook. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

He said: "It (5-0) probably counts in Crewe’s dressing room tomorrow, that’s for sure! I am not so sure it counts in ours. I am sure they will want to prove that it was probably the one-off that it probably was. I know Lee (Bell) was hurt by the result, of course he was hurt, no one wants to get beat at home, but like everyone you start a race and you finish the race. I am sure in the middle of a marathon everyone goes through pain and doesn’t want to finish it. Crewe are doing really well and they are in a position we would love to be in.”

It has been a tough week for everyone at Chesterfield after the serious injury suffered by Tyrone Williams at Swindon Town but a win on Saturday could lift the mood, says Cook.

He added: “Crewe have gone from strength and strength and have picked themselves up and have done fantastically well to be in the play-offs and be in a challenging position. For us, it has been one hiccup and bump in the road after the next. We will try our best to get a positive result tomorrow that might see the place brighten up in all aspects of the football club.”