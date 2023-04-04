The Spireites are fourth in the National League, level on points with third-placed Woking but behind them on goal difference, with six games of the regular season remaining.

Town missed the opportunity to go third last Saturday after they were held to a goalless draw against Maidenhead United.

But they will be aiming to put that right over the upcoming bank holiday weekend when they host relegation-threatened York City on Friday before travelling to mid-table Dagenham and Redbridge on Monday.

Paul Cook. Picture: Tina Jenner.

With a play-off campaign almost certain, Cook is hoping to get his team ‘clicking’ properly to give them the best chance of going up.

“My job as manager of our football club is to search for that right formula, that right balance,” he said.

"We are desperate to get Armando Dobra back fit because we know he is an attacking threat.

"We are desparate to get these players in a formation which we feel really clicks.

"We are getting to that point of the season where everything is riding on it and we are searching for that magic that will hopefully see us promoted. The magic is at both ends, and whilst we are solid at one end, we searching for that cutting edge.

"I am working hard to get it right for the supporters.”

Dobra is likely to miss both games over this weekend with a slight hamstring strain.