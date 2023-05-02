Paul Cook hoping for 'big performance' in National League play-off semi-final

The Spireites host either Woking or Bromley, who play each other on Wednesday night, on Sunday afternoon.

Town limped into the play-offs last season and had to enter the eliminator round but their third-place finish this time means they advance straight into the semi-finals and are just two wins from promotion.

The Technique Stadium is set to be sold-out this weekend and Cook believes that level of support will give them a massive boost.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

“We have got this great support and when the support and team are in unison you have got a great chance,” Cook told BT Sport after Saturday’s 4-0 win against Maidstone United, which clinched third spot.

“We are still learning, we are still building, we feel as a club we are getting stronger.

“I am delighted we have secured that home game next week and hopefully we can deliver a big performance.”

A double from Andy Dallas and one each from Bailey Clements and Ryan Colclough in the second-half against Maidstone ensured Town finished third and did not allow Woking to pinch it off them at the death.

Barnet host Boreham Wood on Tuesday night in the first eliminator and the winner of that one travels to Notts County.

Woking and Bromley then go head-to-head on Wednesday evening to decide who goes to Derbyshire to face the Blues.

Chesterfield were frustrated by the relegated Stones in the first-half on Saturday but got the job done after the break.

“We were poor first-half, we looked nervy, looked edgy,” Cook said.

“I think you can see that we carry firepower now at the top end of the pitch.