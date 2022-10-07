Cook has previously spoken how opposition teams are changing the way they play to stifle the Spireites.

Both Maidenhead United and Dagenham and Redbridge sat deep and scored goals on the break after Town lost possession.

After successive home defeats, Cook says it is about ironing out one or two issues but not straying too far away from their principles.

Spireites boss Paul Cook.

“In football today I think you have to be more creative with your thinking,” he told the DT. “I think the modern game is very tactical now.

"In every team there are players on the pitch who will win you the game, and players on the pitch who are there to keep you involved in the game.

"I think if you look at the Man City team, they defend with three people, the two centre-halves and a sitting midfielder. Other teams defend with four, and then you get other teams who defend with fives, sixes, sevens, eights, nines and tens so it just depends on where you sit on the managerial side of that.

"I very much want to be an attack-minded manager, unfortunately the last games at home have seen us lose both games to teams who have probably been defending deep for large periods and counter-attacking. The reality is that is probably where we are most suspectible, when we are in possession of the ball in the opposition half, we give it away cheaply and we seem to concede goals. We don’t seem to be under sustained pressure in games when you are defending your 18-yard box and you are clearing it off the line. The learning curve for our group is looking back at those clips and thinking what can we do better, what areas should we be playing in, and how can we be more defensively solid.”

Cook also highlighted how the majority of the players who featured in the first 10 unbeaten games of the season have started the last two defeats.