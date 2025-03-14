Paul Cook says there is still ‘so much’ for Chesterfield to play for this season.

Town are eight points off the play-offs with a game in hand ahead of Saturday’s trip to fourth-placed Notts County. After a run of four straight defeats, Cook’s men have won their last two and another victory this weekend would likely see them jump into the top half of the table and close the gap on the top seven.

Cook said: “This league has been consistently inconsistent all year, I think there are so many teams still looking at what they can do. We are very much just moving on to the next game.

"It is our first year in the league, everyone has lists of headaches and problems they have had all year, including refereeing decisions, I feel it becomes quite boring. We are getting to that part of the season where everyone enjoys it, there is so much to play for.”

Paul Cook won the League Two title with Portsmouth in 2017. (Photo by Harry Murphy/ Getty Images)

Cook used the example of when his Portsmouth side won the League Two title in dramatic style in 2017 on the last day of the season. They started the day in third but a thumping 6-1 win against Cheltenham Town, combined with other results going their way, meant they climbed to top spot for the first time in the whole campaign. Although the title is out of Chesterfield’s reach this season, gatecrashing the play-offs is not impossible.

"People will always look at moments in a season,” he explained. “My big league table is the one at the end of the season. It is the only one that matters. When I was Portsmouth manager we won the league and I think we were top of the league for 18 minutes in the whole season. Yet we get talked about as champions. So the challenge for everyone is to be in the position that you want to be at the end of the final game. There are so many points to play for.”