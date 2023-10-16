Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites made eight changes at the weekend but still beat Kettering Town 5-0 to book their place in the FA Cup first round. Their reward is a mouthwatering tie at home to Cook’s old club Portsmouth, who are currently top of League One.

But they will have to park that for now as they return to league action this Saturday against sixth-placed opposition.

Cook made six changes and five changes to the line-up in the previous two league matches and with another eight made against the Poppies it means he has a number of tough decisions to make.

Paul Cook. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Coach Danny Webb said: “It gives you even more issues for Gateshead at home because the lads who have come in have not just thought ‘it’s just the FA Cup against Kettering we are going to get left out anyway so why should we try.’ They all know the gaffer can change it at any point, throw anyone in at any point, and come Saturday anyone can play.”

The Blues will assess striker Joe Quigley this week after he missed out against Kettering with an ankle injury that he suffered against Boreham Wood.

Tyrone Williams, Mike Jones and Liam Mandeville were also left out of the squad but they were ‘rested’ and not injured, Webb confirmed.

“I think we just felt that with Frecks (Miguel Freckleton) playing there (left centre-back) for the first time it would be best to have left-sided cover on the bench (in Jamie Grimes),” Webb explained.

"One of Jones or Naylor were always going to play and one was always going to be left out completely – we chose Tom (to start).

"With the distance and the mileage that Mandeville covers, we know he is one of our main men, it was a good chance for him to have a breather.