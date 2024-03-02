Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A performance riddled with mistakes and lacking in desire saw the Spireites slip to just their fifth league defeat of the season.

It was a fully deserved win for Dorking, who were second from bottom before kick-off and they had the worst home record in the division.

Cook told the DT: “Without a doubt it is our worst performance of the season. This is the most disappointed I have felt all year. I am fuming. I don’t like watching my team like that. I don’t like seeing us getting beat in every duel on the pitch

Paul Cook. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“The reality is that Dorking fully deserved the win today. From start to finish they were better than us in every department. Today we saw two teams where one was full of hunger and desire and another in my world where it looked short so that is something I will have to live with.”

Chesterfield have had a terrific season and Cook said this was one of those days where the players still had credit in the bank.

He said: “This is one of those days that they can play the credits that they have built up because if it wasn’t one of those days where you can play your credits, trust me, the paint would be coming off the walls in the dressing room because that is not acceptable.

“You have just got to move on from it. It irks me because I wanted to win today and be 26 points clear and travel home on the bus in a real jovial mood. But I am going to have to live with being 23 points clear with 10 games to go.

“If you look at these lads’ record over a period of time it is outstanding so there will be no criticism towards the players from me today, I think all the plaudits go to Marc White and Dorking Wanderers. They were up against a much bigger fish and the fish completely landed in their net. I have seen it so many times when you don’t start games properly, you don’t turn up, you get what you get.

“To get the goal before half-time I thought we would go on and win the game but again, without even looking, the ball is in your net and it is 3-1.”

Cook also refused to blame the 3G pitch for the defeat.

He explained: “Dorking have had a poor run at home of late so other teams have not had a problem playing on it. We just struggled with everything today.”

Despite the defeat, Town are still 23 points clear at the top and will seal promotion in the coming weeks.