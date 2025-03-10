Paul Cook says he has sympathy for Chesterfield’s out of contract players.

He said: “If I could put you in the mind of a player now, we have got, I think 17 or 18 lads out of contract. We had a meeting with them this morning and I feel for the players. As you can imagine, if you’re still out of contract, what would you think it means? Think about it logically. And right away then we are asking them to do stuff for us that they are probably looking going, I am not going to be here to see that. And then we have got different people coming in and different injuries. So we have probably got a dressing room at the minute that is not the dressing room that we had 12 months previously. And that is up to me to manage. I have had unbelievable support from above me.”