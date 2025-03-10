Paul Cook 'feels' for Chesterfield's out of contract players
The Spireites have a boat load of players whose contracts come to an end this summer. If everyone whose deal expires in the next few months leaves, it would mean only Ryheem Sheckleford, Chey Dunkley, Tom Naylor, Liam Mandeville, Dylan Duffy, Armando Dobra, Will Grigg and Paddy Madden would remain at the club.
The Blues have options in their favour on a small number of players like Lewis Gordon, Vontae Daley-Campbell and Tim Akinola. Darren Oldaker is out of contract and he is reportedly attracting interest. This summer is likely to see several of the players who helped Town win the National League title depart.
Speaking at last week’s fan forum, Cook hinted that some players may have seen the writing on the wall when it comes to their futures.
He said: “If I could put you in the mind of a player now, we have got, I think 17 or 18 lads out of contract. We had a meeting with them this morning and I feel for the players. As you can imagine, if you’re still out of contract, what would you think it means? Think about it logically. And right away then we are asking them to do stuff for us that they are probably looking going, I am not going to be here to see that. And then we have got different people coming in and different injuries. So we have probably got a dressing room at the minute that is not the dressing room that we had 12 months previously. And that is up to me to manage. I have had unbelievable support from above me.”