Paul Cook expecting a tough test for Chesterfield against Tranmere Rovers

Spireites boss Paul Cook is expecting a tough test for his side against struggling Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Chesterfield will look to put the disappointment of the midweek defeat at MK Dons behind them and keep up the pressure on the play-off pack.

And, although Rovers are 21st in the table, Cook is anticipating a stern challenge from the visitors.

“In the league today there are very few games that won’t be defined by fine margins and tomorrow will be no different,” he said.

“Tranmere are a good team and it will be a difficult game. They have got a clear identity on how they play and players who can hurt you.

“We will undoubtedly have difficult moments in the game, but we must concentrate on the moments that can win us the game.”

Spireites were beaten 3-0 at promotion rivals MK Dons on Tuesday night in a match which saw their luck desert them.

But Cook insists his players must now put that behind them and focus on getting the three points they need on Saturday.

“It was a tough night, there’s no bones about it,” he added. “Everything that could go wrong went wrong, but that’s football, it's sent to test you.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. The only way to come out of it is through the players and the actions of the players and coaching staff.

“MK Dons are on a roll, but I felt we acquitted ourselves well in the game. We have to accept it, it hurts and we have to come out tomorrow and do our best to win the game.

“We are in a difficult moment at the minute, albeit three points off the play-offs and still very much looking forward to what we can achieve this season.”

Spireites can expect a large home crowd to back them all the way, something which Cook says will help drive the side on.

“When I initially decided to come back to the club to help us try and get back into the League it was because of the fond memories I had of the club and my time here previously.

“To see how the support is growing makes you so pleased to be a part of it.

“We had just on a 1000 at MK Dons on a Tuesday night in December. That's what inspires us as managers, to look at the terraces and see what it means.

“We need the fans right now and they are there for us, that is a given.”

Spireites will be without Darren Oldaker, who begins a two game suspension following his red card at MK Dons.

Bailey Hobson has since been recalled from his loan spell at Barnet and will be included in the first-team squad for the visit of Rovers.