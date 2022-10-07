The Spireites squad was overhauled in the summer and it has led them to making their best ever start to a season.

Some fans have been debating whether they need some defensive additions but, at the moment, there does not appear to be anything imminent.

"I have got enough players at the minute, I am dead happy with the group of players,” he said.

Chesterfield are currently third in the National League.

"I think one of the things that Chesterfield Football Club has done over numerous years is continuously sign players.

"Sometimes we have got to work harder at our problems and make our players better.

"We are talking about a team a week ago that was sitting top of the league.

“What we have got to go back to being is what we want to be, which is very much a front-foot team, attacking, penetrating, putting crosses in the box but being defensively sound as well.”

Town travel to Eastleigh on Saturday who have won four, drawn four and lost four so far.