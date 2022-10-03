Dobra has been out with an ankle problem for more than a month.

The attacking midfielder had made a great start to the season with one goal and three assists in six appearances so his return is eagerly anticipated.

“He is getting closer,” Cook said on Monday.

Armando Dobra.

"As you know we certainly won’t be risking him or putting him quick.

"We have been five weeks without Dobs now and, with all due respect to the lads that have come in, they have carried it really, really well.

"The important thing with a squad is that players come in and up until Saturday the result have been excellent, continued without Dobra.

"Saturday it did not cost us the game because Dobra was not on the pitch, that is for sure.”

When asked by the DT if Dobra had a chance of playing against Dagenham, Cook replied: "Let’s just wait and see.”

Cook also said they have no other fresh injury concerns, while Dagenham will be without top goalscorer Josh Walker who is suspended.