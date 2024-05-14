Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Cook has reassured Spireites fans that he is aiming to improve all areas of the squad.

Town conceded 65 goals on their way to winning the National League, with 12 other teams having better defensive records.

Leicester City won the Championship having conceded 41 times, League One winners Portsmouth also conceded 41, and Stockport County topped League Two with 48.

Scoring goals was not a problem for the Blues, with 122 bagged in all competitions. Their first two signings of the summer have been attacking players in Kane Drummond and Paddy Madden, but Cook is fully aware of the issues that need to be addressed, whilst also being mindful of how well the players did last season.

Paul Cook.

“As our supporters, I am sure, don’t need telling, we are obviously looking to strengthen in other areas of the pitch,” he told 1866 Sport.

"We know there are areas of the pitch where we have to improve. It is probably ironic that we have brought in two players at the top end of the pitch but our supporters can be rest assured that we are working hard to lessen the amount of goals we concede shall we say.

"We will keep working away, our fans know we are active.”

Overall, Cook believes the club is in a great position on and off the pitch.

