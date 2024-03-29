Paul Cook 'angry' after Chesterfield let lead slip at York City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites led 1-0 early on through Joe Quigley’s 11th goal of the season but they conceded twice in the second-half.

Town won the title last weekend but Cook wants everyone to keep their foot to the floor and achieve 100 points.

“To go home as champions is great but for the manager that is not enough at the moment,” coach Danny Webb said. “He wants our standards and results to stay high until the very last game of the season. We don’t want our standards to drop and, more importantly, we want to break that 100 point mark sooner rather than later.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

“We are disappointed, especially the manager, he is very disappointed in there, a few angry words, because he wants everyone’s standards to stay high and he wants us to keep winning and he wants us to carry on this season into next season - that is the philosophy that we have all got.”

On the performance, Webb said: “We should have been 4-0 up at half-time but we weren’t. We had a couple of one-on-ones and Joe Quigley had a header. We are disappointed considering we had so many chances to win it but we gave the ball away in poor areas.

“In the first 20 minutes we were ever so good but a little bit sloppy going into half-time. The message at half-time was to not give them anything to get excited about and they nearly scored but Ryan Boot made a really good save.

“And then for the two goals we gave the ball away in similar positions round about the halfway mark. To concede from two counter-attacks is very disappointing - similar to a couple of goals at Halifax.

“Fair play to York today - they won fair and square.”

“It is a disappointing day and we will be looking to bounce back against Kidderminster.”

Chesterfield had appeals for what looked like a stonewall penalty turned down in the first-half at 1-0 when James Berry’s shot was handled. It was a decision which led Cook to be booked.