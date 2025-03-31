Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paul Cook says he knows how Chesterfield can improve next season and planning for the next campaign is already underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites don’t know for definite which division they will be playing in next term as they still have a chance of making the play-offs in their first year back in League Two. But that is not stopping Cook from ploughing on, with decisions needed to be made on a boat load of players who are out of contract and which new additions he would like to bring in.

Cook has already said that ideally they would like more of their own players but that they will still use the loan market. However, they don’t want to be stung again like they were with losing Dilan Markanday halfway through the season. The overall recruitment will of course be looked at and why they have suffered so many injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “We have chopped and changed all season and I think the teams who have had continuity are probably the teams who have had the most success. So it is something for us to look forward as we recruit again in the summer. What mistakes have we made in our first season, how could we do better and how can we go forward from this season. This season is not over, but come the end of the season when we sit down it will be ‘we are back in the league, we have enjoyed our season, how do we go forward, how do we make this club better and how do we rectify the mistakes we have made this season’.”

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

Cook is someone who always looks to the bigger picture, has an impressive reputation for building clubs up, and is a big believer in getting things right off the pitch first. A specialist recruitment room, a small scouting network and improvements to the training ground have all happened under his watch, and there are not many fans who would not back him to learn from this season.

He continued: "I think every football club that’s a progressive club should already be planning. We know what our contractual situations are, we know our players inside out, and like most clubs we probably know where we need to be better. But our learning curve comes on the back of a lot of clubs that are in the division, how they have recruited, how they have got in the ascendency, how have they got in the play-off positions, the promotion positions. So our main focus is right now but we are planning and work is going on behind the scenes for next season.”