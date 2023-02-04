The Spireites failed to find the net for the second game running as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Town created lots of chances but were denied by several excellent saves by Nathan Ashmore and it came back to haunt them as Josh Rees scored the winner just after the hour-mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Kabongo Tshimanga sold and Akwasi Asante out injured with a groin problem, the Blues did not have a recognised striker on the bench.

Paul Cook.

Cook said: “Firepower is everything in most divisions and at the minute it is a department where we are short in and we will look to strengthen.

“We have sold Tshimanga this week, we have got Danny Rowe returning to the club, obviously not fit at the minute, and we have got (Akwasi) Asante out injured. If you are looking for firepower, there are three big ones that we need to replace in some capacity. I am sure our supporters, or the logical ones, I am sure we have got a lot of logical fans, know that we are doing our best to do that.”

Asked if he is hopeful of adding to the squad this week, Cook added: “Yes, 100 per cent. But I don’t just add for the sake of it. We have got so many good players, so many good things happening at the club, that we must make sure that when we bring signings in they make us better and that it is not just for the sake of signing a player.”

Chesterfield dominated large periods of the game at Meadow Park but Ashmore, who was named man of the match, was in fine form. In the second-half, Jamie Grimes headed against a post and Joe Quigley blazed over from close-range.

On the performance, Cook said they did not deserve to lose.

He told the DT: “We played really well. I enjoyed watching us play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today is probably the first time for a bit where we have travelled away and played well. We had them under pressure for long periods of the second-half.

“As everybody knows the biggest part of the game is scoring goals and unfortunately today we had massive chances in the game. We had really, really big chances that take the game away from the opposition when you score them.

“We played really well today, we really did, and it is so unfortunate that we come away with a defeat because we certainly did not deserve that.

“He (Ashmore) was outstanding. He made three saves in the first-half that were absolutely phenomenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did not think we were under any pressure at all in the game, we coped really well with Boreham Wood’s threats.

“I thought our two centre-halves were outstanding, I thought our two full-backs played really well, and our midfield three took control of the game.

“We created some big chances and you have got to put them away. You have got to lick your wounds. Today was a tough one to take because we played well.”

Cook also had some words for the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad