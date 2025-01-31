Armando Dobra has scored 11 goals this season.

Armando Dobra will be travelling with Chesterfield’s squad as normal for the match at Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, including five in his last nine, and two in his last two. His sparkling form has led to reports of interest from League One Stockport County.

The transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday so the Spireites will be hoping to keep hold of their star man, who is under contract until summer 2026, for the near future and beyond.

When asked about the speculation from the DT, Cook replied: “I have just left a very happy Armando Dobra upstairs arguing with Lewis Gordon over a bet that they have had, that Lewis would get a goal before Dobs gets an assist. Dobs is claiming his money on the basis that he assisted Ryan (Colclough) against Bromley. Lewis is trying to claim that he is out injured and he can’t get his goal!”

He continued: "At the minute, Armando is on the bus with us. He is everything I love about football. He plays the game like I like the game to be played. He has got an abundance of quality and his goals are now carrying us exactly to where we want to be.”

Dobra signed for Chesterfield in summer 2022 from Ipswich Town and he has since made more than 100 appearances, scoring some memorable goals along the way.

Cook added: "One day, I am sure, that day might come where he might leave us but I would rather think about him taking us to where we want to go, so long may Armando’s form continue at Chesterfield.”